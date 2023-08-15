SILVER CITY — The Gila Native Plant Society has launched its strategic plan for expansion of the Silva Creek Botanical Garden, after a garden tour that kicked off a fundraising campaign with the goal of $75,000 to fund the first phase of the plan.
Naava Koenigsberg, who in addition to being one the garden’s managers is on the steering committee of the Native Plant Society and is owner of Bear Creek Herbs She said that a few years ago, the town formally contracted with the Gila Native Plant Society to manage the property and develop it into a botanical garden.
“Our goal is to have this [property] have all of the things that a botanical garden has, including signage and interpretation. You should be able to walk through here unaccompanied and know what you’re looking at and have an understanding of what’s going on.”
To help with this goal, the steering committee connected with graduate student Ashley Pedersen, a former head of education at the Tucson Botanical Gardens who is now studying landscape design at the Rhode Island School of Design. She came up with preliminary concepts and designs.
The interpretive plan consists of three themes: the relationship between native plants and people, the relationship between native plants and wildlife, and the relationship between native plants and the planet.
Phase one includes improving the entrance; building a decorative wall around the tar tank in the center of the garden; a wildlife habitat garden; and expanding a particular portion of the children’s pollinator garden shaped like a butterfly to include paths.