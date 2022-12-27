CLOVIS — Sam Bernal, Scoutmaster of Clovis area Boy Scout Troop 226, is appreciative of the bump in enrollment in his troop.
Troop 226 is now up to three scouts, two boys recently signed up.
“It seems nowadays Boy Scouts are regarded as nerdy,” Bernal said in regard to why the troop’s ranks are low. “At one time the troop had 13 scouts. Plus, we’re not allowed to recruit like we used to.”
Bernal has been involved with scouting since the 1970s. He attained his Eagle Scout rank in 1977.
One of the things candidates for that rank have to do is a community service project. Bernal’s was refurbishing a Las Cruces area convent’s pantry. Bernal’s “day job” is Red Cross Disaster Assistance team captain for Curry, Roosevelt, Quay and Chaves counties. He also works in Logistics at Cannon Air Force Base.
Bernal has been scoutmaster of the troop based at Kingswood United Methodist Church on Main Street in Clovis since 2017.
He heads up a team supporting the troop made up of Mike Wagner, Cheryl Cskan, Armando Del Toro and Sheryl Plyler, who help him run things. Bernal said when it comes to recruiting there has been a change that has hampered that effort.
“Years ago we could recruit by going into schools, now we can’t,” Bernal said. “They first said, ‘If we let you in we have to let everyone else in’ and then it became an issue of school security.” Bernal talked about the difference and similarities in scouting in the 21st century.
“For instance, we have merit badges in Gaming, where scouts can learn how to write programs, merit badges in Robotics,” Bernal said. “We try to camp out regularly at Ned Houk Park, Oasis State Park and Wehinahpay Mountain Camp in the Sacramento Mountains.”
Bernal invited parents who are interested in getting their son or daughter involved in Boy Scouts to give him a call at 208-488-0162.
“We go back to meeting Tuesday nights at 6:30 when school goes back after the holidays,” Bernal said. “Young people today are missing a great opportunity.”