ESPAÑOLA — A burglar who stole more than $100,000 in jewelry from an Española boutique was identified as the culprit after police spotted his girlfriend wearing some of the pricey jewels, police said.
Video evidence was also used to help identify Timothy Jaramillo, 38, of Española, who stole an array of high-priced bling — including a silver diamond ring and diamond tennis bracelet — during the Dec. 10 burglary at Alicia Fine Jewelers, according to Española Police Chief Mizel Garcia.
Jaramillo was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with burglary, police said. The accused thief was one of two burglars who broke into the popular jewelry shop at 108 Paseo de Onate around 7 p.m., police said.
Jaramillo might have gotten away with the heist had his girlfriend not been seen wearing some of the stolen property, police said.
The woman, Sonja Garcia, 20, of Española was pulled over by Española Police Officer Adrian Moya on Dec. 11, the day after the burglary. Garcia’s jewelry, a diamond ring and tennis bracelet, caught Moya’s eye, police said.