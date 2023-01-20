CLOVIS — Boralex Inc., a Quebec-based global renewable energy company, has purchased a 50% share in five wind farms located in New Mexico and Texas.
The wind farms were owned by EDF Renewables. The sale on Dec. 28 was for about $249.8 million, officials said.
Boralex produces renewable wind, solar, hydroelectric and thermal energy in Canada, France and the United States, according to its website.
EDF Renewables North America, based in San Diego, is “the global renewable energy affiliate of the Group,” which develops, builds and operates renewable power plants, as stated on its website.
The two New Mexico wind farms are in Milo, which is outside of Rogers, and Roosevelt, which is at 2201 S Roosevelt Rd Y near Elida, Suarez said.
Milo 50 MW located in Roosevelt County was commissioned in 2016. This project includes 25 Vestas V100/2MW wind turbines.
Roosevelt 250 MW located in Roosevelt County was commissioned in 2015 and has a power purchase agreement with Southwest Public Service Company expiring in December 2035. This project includes 125 Vestas V100/2MW wind turbines.
The Texas wind farms are in parts of Deaf Smith, Floyd, Briscoe and Oldham counties.