SANTA ROSA — Chantel Lovato and Chastin Bravo, owners of this city’s first dispensary, Dos Hermanas Cannabis Co., thanked the city and its residents at the May 9 City Council meeting for their support during their opening earlier this year. Lovato said that in their first month they generated about $4,500 in gross receipts taxes.
She also asked the city to reconsider its cannabis ordinance provision that prohibits the store from opening on Sundays, saying it drives away a lot of customers. Lovato offered to help with revising the city’s law to allow for cannabis dispensaries to be open on Sundays.
Her request was not on the agenda, so the council took no action to revisit the ordinance.