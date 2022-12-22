The New Mexico Department of Health is urging pet and livestock owners in De Baca County and surrounding areas to vaccinate their animals against rabies after a cat tested positive for rabies last week.
This is the first cat that has tested positive for rabies in De Baca County based on records that go back to 1966.
“This positive rabies test in a cat shows the importance of keeping pets, horses and valuable livestock up-to-date on rabies vaccinations,” said Dr. Chad Smelser, deputy state epidemiologist. “Domestic animals can come into contact with rabid wild animals and then transmit the disease to humans.”
Barn cats and feral cat colonies are also recommended to be vaccinated against rabies.
Rabies is a deadly viral disease that affects all mammals and can be prevented but not cured. Most rabies cases reported each year occur in wild animals like raccoons, skunks, bats and foxes. Rabies vaccination of dogs and cats is mandated by state law. Unvaccinated pets that are exposed to a rabid animal must either be euthanized or put into strict isolation for six months to prevent them from exposing people to rabies.
For more information about rabies visit www.nmhealth.org or call the Epidemiology and Response hotline at 505-827-0006.