SILVER CITY — Cattle in the Gila Wilderness and their management, or lack thereof, again dominated the second “Coffee with Camille” listening session Jan. 19 at the office of the Gila National Forest supervisor.
More than two dozen people turned out for the two-hour discussion with Camille Howes, Gila National Forest supervisor, and her district rangers. They fielded questions regarding potential road crew contractors and other topics.
But, as in the December forum, most of the early questions and conversation centered on cattle in the Gila — covering both feral cows and those permitted to graze there.
The feral cattle, now numbering about 150, according to Howes, are descended from a herd abandoned by a former grazing permit holder nearly 50 years ago. Howes acknowledged that their very existence is a failure of the agency.
“Because of our failure to manage this herd, we, the United States Forest Service, are in violation of the Clean Water Act, the Endangered Species Act and the Wilderness Act,” she said. “That bothers me as a taxpayer and a citizen. My allegiance is to the land.”
The current controversy centers on the Forest Service consideration of lethal means for removing the cattle, she said. The public comment window on that plan, which also includes nonlethal means of removal, closed Jan. 9.