Father’s Day has been a difficult day for many I have known. It involves more situations than Mother’s Day ever did. I know of people that feel their stepfathers were more a dad to them than their actual fathers. I know of people that celebrate their mothers on Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. They had absent fathers, with their mothers being both mom and dad.
I lost both grandfathers when I was young. I really do not remember them. I see grandfathers and great grandfathers celebrated on Father’s Day — that is so wonderful to me. I only know of my grandfathers from the stories.
I wonder if some stories were embellished or edited sometimes. But I still wonder about them and cherish any stories about them. Ancestry.com is interesting to find documents, but that is not their personality. It’s just records. The census is interesting to see where they lived. I found out that my grandparents owned six houses. They lived in three of them, the last one from the 1930s until the mid-1970s. I saw over 10-year spans their occupations.
I wish I had more things that belonged to my grandfathers. Some of the things I have are very unusual and interesting. I tried to be sure to have items for kids from their grandfathers, but I'm not sure if I got what I should have. It was challenging times when they died.
I see so many dads want to do the cookout on Father’s Day. My dad did when we were there for every other Father’s Day. The years in between, we tried to be there for Mother’s Day.
I always got my dad a plant and something for his workshop. Growing up, ties were the important gift to give. My dad rarely wore a tie. Even when times were more formal, rather than office casual now for my husband. He never got a tie and is happy about that. I do know I got him tie clasps and my sons also were given them for high school graduation. I do not know if they still have their tie clasps. My husband does, because they are in my jewelry chest.
Most men, it can be difficult to figure out gifts for them. Sometimes it’s not what they want, because my husband usually doesn’t know he wants. If the kids ask me, I tell what he needs. When your kids buy those gifts, we need to realize the cost. Because, if married, there is another father or even grandfather in the mix.
Last year on Father’s Day, we had all of our kids here. We even had the grandkids and the spouses of the two that are married. It was gratifying to me that I got them all here. I worked getting enough food done but then again, what else would you do?
We had a few months a few years ago that I worried we could lose my husband to illness. So I try to get as much time with the family for him as I can. This year, if we can do something like that, I am thinking of a picnic type of thing. That way it’s in the shade — we really have little shade except for the house. But I will have to try to coordinate that with my kids.
If not, I do not know what we can do out here. It’s just going to be too hot. I am getting as much clutter out of the house as I can and organizing the rest of it.
The hardest thing about growing old is forgetting all those memories. With fathers, acknowledge the father figures no matter how anyone but you feels about it. Please celebrate them.
The hardest thing for me was when my dad didn’t know me; he had Alzheimer’s disease. Yes, we did do Father’s Day at the nursing home. My husband’s dad died nine years before my father, so we had only the one to try to keep his memories alive, and it was hard.
But time is what shows love to me. Because time is the hardest gift to give to someone.
I try to bring memories of both grandfathers when all the kids are together. They may never understand that memories that are reinforced are the only memories they will have of them.
Especially my father-in-law. He died when my youngest, the twins, were just four, the same age I was when I lost my maternal grandfather.
