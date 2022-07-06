By Jo White
EDGEWOOD — The Fourth of July. For the country, this holiday is a family day of BBQ, cold drinks, outdoor games and a glorious round of fireworks that make the skies light up in noisy sparkling joy. This joy is for the freedom of 1776. Anyone who has studied that date in school remembers a bunch of old guys in long stockings, wool coats and long hair, sweating in the sizzling summer and humidity of Philadelphia. We never stop to think how really brave and unique they were. When they signed the Declaration of Independence, they risked their own lives and those of their families and friends, and did it anyway to provide freedom for those to come.
The Founding Fathers had something denied to them in Europe, the right to succeed without being of a certain “class of people.” All they needed in the colonies was a work ethic. There, they did not owe part of their crop to a King or Queen or Lord of a Manor. Family, church members and neighbors were all people could depend upon. People had tons of children to help them.
Benjamin Franklin was amazing; one of 17 siblings. He was supposed to be a minister, but was hired by his brother to be a printer instead. He wrote for papers and sold them on the street at 12. In his lifetime, he became a printer, writer, inventor, and scientist. He died at 84 on April 17, 1790. He is my favorite Founder. For a kid's version check out “Ben and Me.” It is about a Mouse and Franklin.
And this is just one of the 56 men who bet all they had to sign this Declaration. These guys were sure everyone wanted to go to school, read books and go to church anywhere they wanted.
Even if you memorized the opening to the Declaration of Independence, “We hold these truths to be self evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness,” nowhere does it say the guarantee of Happiness, so gather your friends and family around, offer a word of thanks to our ancestors, and enjoy a toast to freedom.
Jo White writes for The Independent. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.