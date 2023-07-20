SANTA ROSA — A domestic abuse charge against former Santa Rosa Police Officer Edward Zeke Chavez was dismissed with a filing by the Fourth Judicial District Attorney.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Janet R. Padilla filed a Nolle Prosequi motion “without prejudice pending further investigation,” meaning the DA’s office is ending its prosecution of the case, though it may be reopened if further evidence against Chavez surfaces. The motion was filed July 7 in Guadalupe County Court, two days after an evidentiary hearing before District Judge Michael A. Aragon.
Chavez, 37, was arrested in August 2022 following a July 2022 incident involving his pregnant fiancée at the time. Chavez was a city police officer at the time and was placed on leave following his arrest.
Chavez told The Communicator he does not intend to seek reinstatement as an officer. He was initially placed on administrative leave with pay for the first two weeks after the alleged incident, then was placed on unpaid leave. On May 15, he voluntarily resigned, he said.
“I just want to move forward and leave all this behind,” Chavez said. “I’d like to thank those who stuck by my side and hung in there with me,” including Santa Rosa’s officers and the mayor. “I don’t plan to return to law enforcement.”
Chavez was arrested Aug. 22, 2022, after failing to show up at the local State Police station to provide a statement, according to an affidavit filed in Santa Rosa Magistrate Court. Chavez came in later that day and voluntarily surrendered himself. He was taken to jail in De Baca County, where he bonded out.