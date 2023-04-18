LAS VEGAS — A series of problematic fires in Las Vegas has prompted the city’s fire chief to remind local residents to be careful when disposing of ashes or doing any type of burns, particularly in light of what occurred over the past year.
“Over the past month or so, we have seen an increase of grass fires within our community,” Las Vegas Fire Chief Steven Spann said.
The main culprit, according to Spann, has been local residents taking ashes from their fireplaces in their homes and disposing of them improperly, leading to issues. This includes dumping them near flammable materials in their backyards, placing the ashes in improper containers that lead to fires, and just a general lack of attention to how they are handling the ashes.
One such fire, earlier this month, occurred off of Valencia Street near the county municipal complex. The resident dumped ashes in their yard and started a fire. Spann said the fire did not spread beyond the person’s yard, but they were cited for improperly dumping ashes, a citation that comes with a $500 per day fine.
“Due to the severity of the fire last year, the Las Vegas Fire Department is taking no exceptions and will be citing immediately for violations of the burn ordinance,” Spann said.