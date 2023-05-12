ESPAÑOLA — Police and child welfare authorities have declined to release any records from their investigation into the death of an Española infant in the city on April 8.
Nine-month-old Hailey Walker, who lived with her family on Kiva Lane, was rushed to a local hospital that day after police received a medical call regarding the infant, officials said. She was later pronounced dead.
Española Police Chief Mizel Garcia has said police are “working with state agencies to assist us in determining the cause of death.”
The police department has declined to make any records in the case public, including the incident report.
An autopsy was expected to be conducted to determine the baby’s cause of death.
Kathleen Hardy, records custodian for the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department, responded to a public records request from the Rio Grande SUN with an email stating that, “Child protective services records are confidential under [state law], and therefore exempt from inspection by the general public. ... Guidance on this matter was provided by Assistant General Counsel Kathryn Grusauskas.”
On May 1, CYFD confirmed the baby’s age, date of death and the fact she died at home. No additional information was made public.