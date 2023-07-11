SANTA ROSA — The Cub Academy Childhood Development Center LLC in Santa Rosa was recently awarded a $350,000 New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department Supply Building Grant.
The purpose of the grant is to increase access to quality early childhood services to meet the needs of children, families and their communities.
Guadalupe County had gone without licensed childcare for more than eight years until Cub Academy, owned by Megan Quintana and Melanie Saiz-Storey, began operation in early March.
This grant is intended to create long-term sustainability for the center by supporting start-up payroll, classroom furnishings, playground equipment and various other supplies.
Co-owners Saiz-Story and Quintana plan to revamp their building and integrate educational indoor and outdoor play areas in the coming months.
“The two of us are very excited,” Quintana said. “We will be able to have everything on our wish list within only a few months of opening rather than after a few years of saving, which is what we initially thought.”
For the indoors, Quintana said they will increase the size of their classrooms, obtain new flooring, furnishings, educational toys and materials.
The outdoors area will include a larger fenced-in playground, a new ground cover and gardening space.