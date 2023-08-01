SANTA ROSA — Guadalupe Community Development Corporation executive director Chantel Lovato reported on another successful Missoula Children’s Theatre performance with local children during the week of July 10.
There were two live performances with about 125 people who attended to enjoy the show.
At the GCDC’s monthly meeting, Lovato praised the 16 local children who came out for auditions and were cast in “The Secret Garden.”
“There were many hours put into the show and it was amazing watching them rehearse their lines all week,” she said.
Lovato said unlike larger communities in which not every kid who auditions gets a part, she said each one of the Santa Rosa children participated.
She said in 2022, the first year Missoula came to Santa Rosa, $10 was charged for admission, with the goal of breaking even. This year, Santa Rosa Consolidated Schools provided the elementary school theater free of charge as part of its summer enrichment program.
“This is something we need to bring back every year,” Lovato said.