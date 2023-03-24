Cielo Grande and Spring River trail connector idea back

Members of the General Services Committee on Wednesday recommended a fourth site where a link could be built to connect the Spring River and Cielo Grande trails.
This design would extend the Cielo Grande trail south and connect it with the Spring River Trail. It would run east to west about 1,000 feet along an old airport runway, then reach West Eighth Street. There would be a crossing of West Eighth near the J. Kenneth Smith Bird Sanctuary before the connector meets the Spring River Trail.
Construction will be necessary on West Eighth and the old municipal airport runway to create the connection between these trails.
A New Mexico Department of Transportation Rural trail grant will cover most of the estimated construction cost of $225,000. The state will provide $192,240 and the city will need to allocate the remaining $32,760.
City Engineer Louis Najar also explained that it’s the final option available to connect these two trails. Other options have been suggested but each received opposition from people living near them.
“The main reason for these defeats was that people said ‘not in my backyard or street,’” Najar said Wednesday. “Or front yard.”
This route won't be along residential properties. The portion of the connector by the golf course will be outside the fence and exist between the golf course and West Eighth, which would create a narrow passage. While there is some vehicle traffic in the area, trail and traffic uses won’t be going on at the same time very often, he noted.
Traffic continuators will provide visual separation between the trail and the roadway. Blinking lights will also help drivers to stop so trail users can cross West Eighth safely, though.
Najar warned that vehicles would still have the right of way along the street.
Representatives of the nonprofit Friends of the Spring River Corridor said the group will no longer be involved with the project. Members had been interested in helping to pay for the connector between the trails.
The committee’s recommendation requires approval by city councilors.
Project concept presented
Friends of the Spring River Corridor also spoke to committee members about an idea for providing a new use for the old swimming pool area at Cahoon Park between the Spring River Channel and the existing park road.
It was emphasized by members of the nonprofit group that they were talking about a concept and not a fully developed plan.
Proposed are an events building and a pavilion. The building could include restrooms, dressing rooms and a kitchen for food to be prepared for events. It would provide space that could be rented to hold events.
The pavilion could have open sides and be used for gatherings, such as weddings, private parties, concerts, etc.
A new asphalt recreational trail would be constructed as well.
Art would also play a significant role in the project, but specific types of art haven’t been decided. The group is among the many beneficiaries of the late Rogers and Mary Ellen Aston, who were local art collectors.
“The Astons wants statuary on the trail,” said Bob Edwards, a group representative.
There would also be more greenery added to the area.
The idea is to improve “the entire corridor,” said Ivan Hall, another group member.
The group emphasized that there’s no funding at this point. Edwards said the group is considering providing up to $500,000 for such a project, however.
Committee members recommended that the proposal and potential contract be legally reviewed.
Pee Wee softball field
Committee members heard from staff about what might have happened to a plan to construct a Pee Wee softball field more than a decade ago. Councilor Savino Sanchez, who sits on the General Services Committee, brought up the subject in January and February. He is also involved in local youth sports.
Interim City Manager Mike Mathews led a search by staff for some type of written documents or meeting agendas that would describe or simply provide clues as to why the field wasn’t built.
So far, it appears the cost for construction of the Charlie McCoy Memorial Softball Complex didn’t cover everything that had been planned, such as the Pee Wee Field. The Pee Wee field and netting were both left out, Mathews said. The netting was added later.