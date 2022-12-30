LAS VEGAS — Following a monthslong debate about the fate of the Samaritan House and the homeless population of Las Vegas, the city council here approved its $50,000 services agreement with the nonprofit on Dec. 21, opening the doors of the shelter overnight for needy individuals as winter weather approaches.
Samaritan House presented its new, finalized, contract to the governing body at the meeting, and the contract was approved 2-1, with councilor David Romero voting against the measure, as he felt the contract did not address issues that had been discussed.
The contract will pay Samaritan House just over $8,000 per month, now through May 2023.
For months, the council has debated whether providing funding to the Samaritan House makes sense, given the issues that city residents have brought up in the area surrounding its property, specifically in Lincoln Park, which has been closed due to safety concerns since July.
At a meeting regarding the subject last week, Samaritan House Executive Director George Lyon told councilors that his entity has made progress in these areas, and that the city needs to see for themselves, instead of relying on what they are told by members of the public.