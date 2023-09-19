TUCUMCARI — A candidate for City Commission has been arrested and jailed on a battery charge less than 10 days after officially running for election.
Tommy Snapp, 52, was booked into the Quay County Detention Center after being arrested on a warrant for a petty misdemeanor battery charge, according to jail records and online court documents.
Snapp was arraigned in magistrate court and released that afternoon, according to court and jail records. A pretrial hearing is set for Oct. 4.
According to online court documents, a Tucumcari police officer was requested to investigate a civil dispute.
Robert Moore told the officer he owns a building in the 1000 block of East Main Street that Snapp rents for his 4 Corners Bait, Tackle & Sporting Goods shop. Moore said Snapp had not been paying rent, and he went to the business that morning to serve Snapp an eviction notice.
Moore said he advised Snapp in his office of the eviction.
“Tommy became angry and started to scream at Robert telling him to leave,” the criminal complaint states. “Tommy threw his soda at Robert and spat in his face. Tommy shoved Robert out of the building.”
Magistrate Judge Noreen Hendrickson issued an arrest warrant for Snapp after reviewing the officer’s affidavit on the case.
In a Facebook post, Snapp said he would fight the charge in court.