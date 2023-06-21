LORDSBURG — This city is considering transitioning from residential alley-based dumpster garbage services to curbside polypropylene recycling containers.
Universal Waste Systems Inc. made a presentation to the Lordsburg City Council last week during a special meeting slated just for this topic.
Mayor Glenda Greene prefaced the presentation by stating that the city is constantly maintaining the existing garbage truck, which will soon need replacement. According to Finance Officer Martha Salas, estimates on purchasing a new garbage truck hover around $420,000.
In addition, a lack of transparency from Hidalgo County when it comes to billing the city for services at the Hidalgo County Transfer Station has led the city to seek out alternatives.