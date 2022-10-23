The Roswell City Council will meet in closed session next week “to discuss limited personnel matters relating to the City Manager.”
The closed session, which is not open to the public, is scheduled at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Large Conference Room at City Hall.
Mayor Pro-tem Jason Perry called the meeting. The agenda also lists City Attorney Hess Yntema as a source of the item.
“Because of state statute I'm not allowed to share more information than what has been advertised,” Perry said Friday by telephone.
The New Mexico Open Meetings Act was created so that “public business be conducted in full public view, that the actions of public bodies be taken openly, and that the deliberations of public bodies be open to the public,” Attorney General Hector Balderas stated in 2015 after the act was last revised.
The section of the act cited in the meeting agenda by Perry and Yntema, 10-15-1H (2), describes this section as allowing for “discussion of hiring, promotion, demotion, dismissal, assignment or resignation of or the investigation or consideration of complaints or charges against any individual public employee. ...”
Perry said one other thing about why this closed meeting has been scheduled: “Six individual counselors have requested this closed session so that all the council can be informed of information that should be due to all of us.”
He didn't identify which six councilors wanted the information. The Roswell City Council has 10 members.
During a separate phone call Friday with Mayor Timothy Jennings, he said that he was out of town, didn't expect to return until Sunday evening and had “no comment” about the upcoming meeting.
The portion of the Open Meetings Act cited by Perry and Yntema does not allow certain things. For example, it does not “...permit a public policymaking body to retreat into executive session to discuss personnel policies, procedures, budget items, and other issues not concerning the qualifications or performance of specific individuals,” according to the Attorney General's Office, which created a guide for the public to learn about what are also referred to as the New Mexico's “Sunshine Laws.”
City Manager Joe Neeb said in an email Friday that the purpose of the meeting is for “a discussion.” No action will be taken.
Both Perry and Neeb said they didn't believe there would be any further comment afterward.
Neeb was a finalist for the city manager position in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, but ultimately wasn't hired, according to earlier reporting.
Media outlets in Muskegon, Michigan and Beaumont, Texas, noted that Neeb had applied for similar positions in those communities in recent months as well.
