LORDSBURG — The City Council has approved conditional use permits for two different community solar projects.
The state of New Mexico’s Community Solar Program opened in April 2022 and projects have until the end of January 2023 to submit applications through the NM Public Regulation Commission (PRC). The PRC will rate these proposals based on a 100-point scoring system. Projects that have community support via the conditional use permits will receive more points from the PRC.
Getting the nod from the City Council were Soltage LLC and Dimension Renewable Energy. Soltage’s project is focused south of Lordsburg, behind the KOA and near Trailtown and Dimension’s project is based on Power Plant Road.
Community solar programs promote participation in renewable energy solutions by allowing electric utility customers to purchase shares in a renewable energy facility to offset their monthly energy consumption, often via a credit on their monthly utility bills or by purchasing or leasing a portion of the solar panels in an array.
According to the PRC, a community-based solar project may benefit individuals, businesses, nonprofits and other groups who would not otherwise have access to energy from solar installations.
Community solar allows for equal access to the economic and environmental benefits of solar energy generation regard- less of the physical attributes of ownership of an individual’s home or business, according to the NM PRC website.