ESPANOLA — The city council voted to continue City Manager Jordan Yutzy’s suspension with pay after a nearly three-hour executive session during the council meeting July 11.
The vote was not unanimous, with three councilors voting against it and five voting for.
Yutzy’s suspension began June 28, and Mayor John Ramon Vigil said the suspension began because of personnel issues.
City Attorney Charles Rennick said the council shouldn’t comment on personnel issues.
The council also approved beginning an outside investigation into the city’s financial status.
The city is months late in turning in its audit and a few weeks late in turning in its budget.
Española’s Comptroller Guadalupe Mercure was hired July 3 to help with the next fiscal year’s budget and with the previous year’s financial audit, according to Vigil, who said this was an emergency hire.
Problems with financial reporting and missing filing deadlines have been reported as issues causing friction between the mayor and suspended City Manager Jordan Yutzy and City Finance Director Robert Corabi. Mercure will report directly to interim City Manager Sally Baxter, according to Vigil.
Baxter was placed as the interim city manager soon after Yutzy’s suspension. She also serves as the city’s human resources director.