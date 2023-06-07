ESPAÑOLA — Española Valley High School dedicated its baseball field to and named it in honor of Richard “RA” Martinez in a May 24 ceremony and unveiled a banner with his name. Martinez, 83, a longtime baseball and softball coach at the high school, receives immense respect from many community members.
“It’s amazing, I didn’t expect this,” Martinez said. “When I was coaching and teaching, it was never about myself. It was always about my students and athletes. But, finally in old age, something like this happens, and I’m honored.”
Martinez said that the school originally planned to honor the softball field for him, but they added up the years and found he coached more years with the baseball team, so they gave him that field instead.
More than a dozen former softball players of RA Martinez’s were at the dedication and helped plan the event.
Martinez coached in Española for decades while teaching English. He became known for sending athletes and students to college and helping them find schooling. Martinez spoke about his focus on academics with athletes and pushing them toward college in days long before internet and cellphones.