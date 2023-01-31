LOVINGTON — The City Commission denied a variance request Jan. 23 from a Lea County entrepreneur to open a cannabis dispensary in the former Paper and Party Emporium building in the downtown area.
Lea County businesswoman and owner of Bryan’s Green Care cannabis dispensary, Victoria Bruce, said the request for a variance was made because the business would run afoul of a city ordinance that states cannabis establishments must be a least 300 feet from each other. The new business would be only 130 feet from an already operation indoor cannabis growing operation at on the north side of the courthouse square.
“We have a lot of issues with the odor from the cannabis production company on Washington,” said Crystal Ball, city planning and zoning coordinator. “We get complaints on that regularly.”
Ball said the items at the dispensary would be pre-packaged, which would eliminate the problems with odor.
Bryan’s Green Care is a licensed medical and recreational dispensary with four locations in Hobbs, Roswell, Ruidoso and Las Cruces.