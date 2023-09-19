ESPANOLA — The City Council voted Sept. 12 to fire the city manager and the city finance director, both of whom had been placed on paid leave over the summer pending an investigation.
Rob Corabi, formerly in charge of the city’s finance department, and Jordan Yutzy, the one-time city manager, were both let go in an 8-0 vote by the council.
The vote came just before 10 p.m., just moments after the council emerged from an hourlong executive session to discuss the personnel matter.
Mayor John Ramon Vigil in a telephone interview after the meeting said the reason for the terminations was due to “job performance and a multitude of issues,” and he left it at that.
“The vote by the city council was unanimous, I think that’s important to note,” he said.
In all, Corabi and Yutzy’s tenure with the city was brief, with Corabi only working a total six months after being hired in January this year at a salary of $83,000 a year.
For his part, Yutzy barely lasted a year, hired in July 2022 and suspended on June 28 this year at an annual salary of $120,000.
In a twist to the plot, Yutzy is suing Mayor Vigil in state district court in Santa Fe, claiming he was fired after he blew the whistle on Vigil for practicing favoritism and circumventing city policy for hiring employees and opting instead to hire his friends and political cronies on the Jemez Mountains Electric Co-op.
He also accused the mayor in the same lawsuit, filed last month, of using the city vehicle for personal use, driving it erratically and using city employees to manicure and tend to private property because Vigil’s dog’s fur was covered with “stickers” or burrs.
Vigil claims the lawsuit is “utter nonsense” and “absolutely not true.”