ARTESIA — When residents here think of the work of the infrastructure department, most consider the major work being done on 20th Street or the recent renovation of Jamaica Park.
But at the beginning of the year, the city completed Artesia’s first dog park, located in Javcee Park.
The dog park, located next to the tennis courts, directly across from the turf field, is fully fenced in and includes several agility implements designed for doggy workouts. The park includes regular and hoop-jumping obstacles, an A-frame commonly termed King of the Hill, a teeter totter, tunnel, weaving obstacles, and a “paws” table, where dogs can pause to rest during play.
The city considered as many dog breeds as possible when ordering equipment, so the implements are sturdy enough to benefit small and large breeds alike. The orange benches in the area accommodate two-legged park-goers as well, providing an area to rest while supervising pets at play.
The rules of the park, developed by the Park Association, largely involve animal waste cleanup and general liability. Although leashes are only mandated outside of the double gate, owners are cautioned that animals must be under their control at all times.