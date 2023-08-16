SANTA ROSA — City Police Capt. Ernesto Pacheco, ranking officer for the Santa Rosa Police Department, told mayor and council on Aug. 8 the poice department is working to get other law enforcement agencies in town to help with the city’s upcoming motorcycle rally on Sept. 8-10.
“We can’t do this by ourselves,” he said. “The more (officers), the better. Safety has to be number one.”
In addition to a State Police presence, Pacheco said SRPD has reached out to law enforcement in Mora and De Baca counties, and plans to contact San Miguel County and Las Vegas for additional support. He said he expects the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Department and State Police to be there as well.
The PD’s efforts to beef up its law enforcement presence stem from a gang-related shootout at the Red River biker rally in May, which resulted in three dead and five injured. Two biker gangs, the Waterdogs and the Bandidos, were allegedly involved. Other New Mexico cities, including Las Vegas, canceled their biker rallies out of concern the biker gangs would show up; Santa Rosa officials have not publicly considered canceling theirs.
Councilor Bravo asked about an emergency plan and recommended a meeting with all involved before the rally, so all will be on the same page. Discussion also included moving city cameras to specific locations in and around the Blue Hole and other security measures for the rally.