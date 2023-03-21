LAS VEGAS — Issues regarding violating the state’s anti-donation clause, purchasing equipment without prior approval and improperly paying elected officials premium pay were among the seven findings in the 2022 City of Las Vegas financial audit, recently released by the State Auditor’s Office.
All of the city’s findings are considered to be “other noncompliance” or “other matters,” meaning none of the offenses reach the level of a material weakness, of which there was one in 2021. However, three of the findings from the city’s 2021 audit were repeated on the 2022 audit.
Two of the city’s findings this year dealt with making purchases before a purchase order had been completed, which violates state law and puts the municipality at risk of fraud if the issue is not properly addressed.
In its response to the audit finding, city officials said that the finance director will “establish updated policies and procedures for procurement to ensure that documentation is properly approved prior to a purchase.”
The response also pledges that all employees involved in the procurement process will receive training in these new policies.