LOVINGTON — The City Commission has approved a recommendation from interim city manager David Miranda to hire Annette Cooper as the city’s new finance director with an annual salary of S110,000.
Cooper is the finance director of Camp Fire Central Texas in Austin, Texas. She is originally from Carlsbad.
She has 25 years of accounting experience, which includes positions in the public accounting field.
The city received five applicants and Miranda interviewed two finalists several weeks ago before selecting Cooper.