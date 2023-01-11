TUCUMCARI — The City Commission needs to appoint a replacement for District 3 commissioner Ruth Ann Litchfield by late January after her unexpected resignation Dec. 15.
The four members of the commission convened a special meeting Dec. 28 to discuss how to proceed after Litchfield’s sudden departure for health reasons. She had been mayor for six years and a city commissioner for eight years.
Commissioner Ralph Moya, who was mayor pro tem before Litchfield’s retirement, served as mayor during their most recent meeting.