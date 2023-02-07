LAS VEGAS — There is currently a proposal at the New Mexico State Legislature to plan, design and construct a regional fire training facility and wildland fire rapid response facility near this city’s airport.
It is a project that has been in the works for this community for several years, one that city officials say could help prevent the next wildfire from spreading out of control.
The proposed training facility would serve as a regional hub for firefighters, both locally and from surrounding states, to come to and receive training that would allow them to be better prepared to fight any type of blaze. According to Las Vegas Fire Chief Steven Spann, the curriculum of the training facility would continue to evolve as innovations are made in the industry, and it would have a long-lasting effect.
“This is a facility that would still be here long after all of us are retired and have moved onto other things,” Spann said. “This would allow all of the fire crews in the region to be taught the same way, allowing for more cohesion in the event that they are called in to help fight another large fire.”
The proposal sent to the New Mexico Legislature calls for $10 million in funding for the project.