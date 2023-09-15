LOVINGTON — Las Cruces CPA Ed Fierro, who has been contracted by the city to help correct accounting errors from the past several years, gave the city commission an encouraging report on its finances.
At the end of the fiscal year ending June 30, the city had a cash balance of $18,5 million from all funds and $9.4 million in the general fund.
The city recorded $34.1 million in revenues for the last fiscal year and posted $27.8 million in expenses, leaving the city with a positive net income of $6.3 million.
“We are actually in the healthiest position we have been in five years,” interim City Manager David Miranda told the city commission.
Showing a positive income was a combination of not spending and gross receipts going up.
In a housekeeping move to finalize the books for the fiscal year ending June 30, the city commission approved a $1.3 million adjustment from the general fund to clear negative balances in other city funds.
Fierro said the adjustment is an accounting move that should have been done when departments overspent what was budgeted for their departments.