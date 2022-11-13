Roswell City Manager Joe Neeb has resigned from his position.
The Roswell Daily Record received a copy Thursday evening of correspondence sent to Mayor Timothy Jennings and city councilors by Neeb's attorney, Luke Ragsdale, announcing his client's intentions:
“It is with the utmost respect for the city of Roswell that I resign as the Roswell City Manager effective on the date of February 22, 2023, which will be my last day of paid service to the city. ...”
The correspondence was also dated Thursday, the same day when city councilors had been scheduled to decide whether to affirm Jennings' decision last month to suspend Neeb temporarily or possibly terminate his employment.
The two items regarding Neeb were removed from Thursday's agenda and a new version of the council's meeting agenda was posted online only a few hours before the meeting's scheduled 6 p.m. start time.
Mayor Pro-tem Jason Perry asked City Attorney Hessel Yntema about the agenda change. Items can be removed from the council's agenda as needed and when appropriate, Yntema explained.
City officials haven't disclosed why Neeb was put on temporary unpaid suspension.
During the meeting, Councilor Jeanine Corn Best announced Neeb's resignation, then expressed her concerns about how Neeb's decision might have come about.
“Our constituents … need to know what happened to our city manager. I think it's a shame, and what I have to say isn't going to liked,” Best said.
She said she believes Neeb's resignation was “forced” by city administration. She alleged that Jennings had “chosen to have Mr. Neeb out” before Jennings took office in April.
“Bullies are supposedly looked down upon,” Best continued. But bullying is “a common, every day event at the City Hall.”
Best also alleged that Councilor Juan Oropesa was among those included in conversations about Neeb's job situation.
Oropesa denied he was part of those discussions, then commented that he hoped the council “wouldn't be having this conversation.”
“I don't know all the details … but I believe the mayor didn't intend to fire certain individuals,” Oropesa said about Neeb's situation.
He also told Best that her allegations were “irresponsible” and being made “without proof.”
Best then announced that someone was on the telephone who wanted to talk about the agenda items that had pertained to Neeb.
Former City Councilor Margaret Kennard said she believes Oropesa is wrong to think events leading up to Neeb's resignation shouldn't be talked about in public.
“I feel like Joe has done a good job for the city. He is very qualified,” Kennard said. “. . . I believe this is witch hunt. I believe Joe is worth fighting for.”
She went on to say that the city's actions lacked transparency and had "set a bad precedent." She added that it appeared as if Neeb hadn't been “treated fairly.”
“Any decisions I make will be in the best interest of our city, the finances of our city and the management of our city,” Jennings said. “Today I agreed to allow some things to happen — something I didn't really want to do in order to put this behind us and go forward.”
The mayor also said he would have a statement at a later date about why he suspended Neeb. Mayors are allowed to suspend employees temporarily, according to New Mexico State Statute, Chapter 3, Article 11, Section 6.
This statute also requires city councilors to determine whether they agree with this mayoral action with a vote during the next earliest regular council meeting.
Yntema explained later that, with the suspension and termination items removed from Thursday's council agenda, Neeb likely would be compensated for his time on suspension, which began Oct. 21 and ended Thursday.
Neeb is quoted by Ragsdale in the resignation correspondence as saying:
“Under the agreed upon conditions, I will be using time provided by the city and earned benefit time to reach the date of this resignation.”
Neeb also said in an email response to the Daily Record for comments about what prompted his suspension and his subsequent resignation that he was “not at liberty to respond to any questions at this time.”
Jennings and Yntema said Thursday night that the search for a new city manager would begin this coming week.
Deputy City Manager Mike Mathews will continue serving as interim city manager.
Neeb became Roswell's city manager in April 2017 after more than two decades in similar leadership roles for communities in Indiana and South Dakota.
The city issued a statement Friday evening about Neeb's resignation, which also said a 90-day notice was a requirement of Neeb's contract.
