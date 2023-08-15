LORDSBURG — An ongoing endeavor by this city to replace old gas lines at the corner of East ‘A’ Street and Power Plant Road made rapid progress last week.
The city has been out of compliance with the Public Regulation Commission (PRC) for more than 15 years because these steel gas lines, which were installed in 1945, needed to be upgraded to polypipe.
City Superintendent Frank Madrid said the city has been trying to complete this upgrade for more than 10 years.
According to Code Enforcement Officer Dusti Conover, a recent new relationship with Union Pacific Railroad has resulted in discussions about allowing the city to bore under the railroad tracks to tie this line in with the existing line.
Union Pacific gave the go ahead to do so, saving the city approximately $500,000. Before the nod from Union Pacific, the city would have had to pull expensive permits and have the railroad tracks removed before boring in the new pipe.
City crews got busy installing the polypipe, which is more environmentally friendly that the outdated steel lines, making the city 100% compliant with the PRC.