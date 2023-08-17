TUCUMCARI — Mayor Ralph Moya wants the New Mexico Legislature to toughen criminal penalties against those who provide illegal drugs to mentally ill patients.
If that doesn’t happen, he’ll urge the city to pass stricter local ordinances against such dealers, including jail time.
The city commission took a step in that direction during its regular meeting July 31 by unanimously passing a resolution shepherded by Moya, a longtime mental health counselor.
Resolution 2023-27, “promoting awareness and protecting the mentally ill and vulnerable from the danger of illegal drugs,” states that action is needed at the state or federal level to address a growing problem of dealers targeting the “mentally handicapped and developmentally disabled.”
“The actions of these illicit drug dealers harm our communities and ruin the lives of our vulnerable residents and their families,” the resolution states.
It states action should include “sentence enhancing legislation” for such dealers.