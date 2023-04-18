SANTA ROSA — This city’s staffers are putting the hustle on in an effort to complete several projects in preparation for a bigger and better summer, as was evident at a City Council meeting April 11.
Summer is when Santa Rosa fills with visitors coming in to enjoy the city’s water-park amenities. City employees brought a number of matters to council members by way of departmental updates about projects now underway, including one expenditure that required council action — to spend nearly $200,000 on a new access road to a planned parking area just south of Historic Route 66.
Councilors voted 4-0 to spend $87,000 in Lodgers Tax revenues on the project to make up for the shortfall after the city received a $199,626 grant from the state Department of Transportation. The access point will be between Lake Drive and Smitty Road off the highway as it runs through town.
A second project would install 2-inches of hot-mix pavement with an access road off Historic Route 66 between Lake Drive and Smitty Road, including four traffic-control huts at both the new access roads and the current entranceway off Blue Hole Road to the south.