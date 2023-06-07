LORDSBURG — The city of Lordsburg has been awarded $4.5 million in Colonias funding to give the north side of Lordsburg’s water lines a complete makeover.
Lordsburg Mayor Glenda Greene, City Finance Office Martha Salas and City Superintendent Frank Madrid attended a Colonias award ceremony in Silver City recently at the offices of the Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments.
Two grants were awarded for two separate project phases, which will run concurrently and see all the main streets north of the railroad tracks getting new water infrastructure.
The $4.5 million will be used to replace more than 22,000 feet of existing water mains with new 6-inch PVC water mains, replace service taps and lines and install new fire hydrants and water valves.
The north side of Lordsburg is in desperate need of this infrastructure upgrade. According to Mayor Greene, all water lines in this area of town are original from the 1930s and 1940s. City crews are consistently having to patch the lines, which have become corroded over the years.
Colonias funding is available only to qualified local governments. To qualify, the applying community must have a population of 25,000 or less and must be located within 150 miles of the United States-Mexico border.