LORDSBURG — The City Council shot down a zoning variance from Ed Kerr, who was asking the city to allow a 1977 mobile home to be placed in Pyramid Heights after residents who were at the Dec. 28 meeting voiced their opposition to the variance.
“The ordinance itself should prohibit this trailer from coming in,” resident Eddie Parra said. He added that there are already two abandoned trailers that need to be addressed by the city, and questioned a park area that is supposed to be maintained by the City.
“Don’t put us in the position where we have to challenge the fact that we pay taxes. For what? What are we getting in return?” Parra said.
Granting the waiver would affect property values, according to Pyramid Heights resident Ray Silva.
Mayor Glenda Greene advised the council that she had visited Pyramid Heights and talked to residents and could attest that everyone she spoke with opposed the variance.
The current zoning ordinance does not allow for pre-1982 mobile homes to be brought into the city without a waiver from the City Council.
Councilor Manuel D.V. Saucedo moved to reject the waiver and the council agreed unanimously.