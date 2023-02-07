CLOVIS — Clovis City Commission voted Feb. 2 to approve a “Letter of Engagement for Professional Services” with Austin, Texas, attorney Jonathan F. Mitchell, the author of the anti-abortion ordinance the city adopted in January.
The ordinance is not active at this time as a petition drive for the matter to be put before city voters awaits approval of petitions by Jan. 31.
City Attorney Jared Morris said Feb. 3 the city entered in to the agreement with Mitchell, “to represent us and file a response in the recently filed [New Mexico] Supreme Court petition.”
While the anti-abortion ordinance is the subject of a petition drive for a Clovis vote, state Attorney General Raul Torrez filed a writ of mandamus in state Supreme Court on Jan. 23 seeking to nullify the anti-abortion ordinances recently passed by Clovis, Roosevelt and Lea Counties, Hobbs and Eunice.
Clovis Mayor Mike Morris and City Attorney Jared Morris (no relation) have stated at various times during city commission meetings that Mitchell would defend his authored ordinance at no charge to the city.