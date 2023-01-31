PORTALES — Manpower losses due to pay issues and burnout are plaguing this city’s fire department, resulting in shortages of emergency medical technicians and firefighters, Portales Fire Chief T.J. Cathey told city councilors on Jan. 24.
Because of the shortages, Cathey said, the fire department has not been able to continue operations at Fire Station 2. Cathey said the station was closed because of insufficient manpower to keep two stations operating with eight firefighters or emergency medical employees on all shifts.
In the matter of pay, he said, firefighters earn about $17 per hour while untrained employees start at more than $18 at local retail stores.
The problem is the same statewide, Cathey said, and he said legislation proposed in the New Mexico State Legislature, he hopes, will bring a substantial increase in funding for emergency medical services.