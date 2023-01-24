LAS VEGAS — This city has announced that the probation period has ended for the city’s speed enforcement trailers, and that citations would be issued using the devices beginning Jan. 20.
City officials said the speed trailers will be placed in high traffic areas around the city, and automatic license plate readers inside the trailers will be used to issue the citations. The two speed trailers have been placed on Mills Avenue, one near Hot Springs Boulevard, and one closer to Robertson High School, though they can be moved at any time to other high traffic areas.
According to the ordinance passed by the City Council in early 2022, citations issued using the speed trailers are $100 per offense, with no exceptions. All citations will be reviewed by police officers before being sent to the violator, as well as to the court for a date to be set. The money collected will go toward the city’s general fund. As with traditional speeding tickets, whether or not a citation is issued will be at the discretion of the officer. The date, time, location and speed of the offense will be noted on each citation.