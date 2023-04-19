ARTESIA — The City Council moved forward on April 11 with a design selection for the Splash Pad and the demolition of the former National Guard Armory.
Infrastructure Director Byron Landfair presented the council with six potential designs for the renovation of the community’s Splash Pad at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex. Funding for the project was secured through capital outlay during this year’s legislative session.
The designs varied in overall size, as well as number and type of features, and after councilors expressed their preferences, Landfair noted that plans could also be altered to add or remove certain features to better customize the site.
The Infrastructure Department will now move forward with finalizing a design that will be brought before the council at a later date for approval.
As for the National Guard Armory at Fourth Street and Centre Avenue, Landfair said the primary structure and its outbuilding both had issues, including lead in the outbuilding and asbestos tiles in the armory.
“We did look at trying to repurpose the buildings and put them back into service, but to mitigate the lead and asbestos became problematic,” Landfair said, estimating renovations could wind up costing the city three times the price of a new build.
The council voted unanimously to proceed with demolition.