Members of the Roswell City Council Public Safety Committee on Tuesday recommended that the Finance Committee and entire city council consider a budget amendment allowing movement of $325,000 from the city's general fund to the Animal Services Shelter operating budget.
The money, described as “cash on hand” from the general fund, would be used to hire six additional employees so the shelter can provide services at full capacity, City Manager Joe Neeb explained in the staff report about this matter.
Neeb also came to the meeting to discuss the request with committee members. His request is based on a full review of the shelter operation that he, Deputy City Manager Mike Mathews and animal services management conducted after a public meeting with animal advocates and other residents this summer.
Neeb pointed out that minimum standards for sheltering animals need to be met.
These standards, issued by the New Mexico Board of Veterinary Medicine for government and private animal shelters in the state, include a minimum standard of care of 15 minutes spent on each animal each day.
The shelter has been at capacity, with 152 animals, and operating with a staff too small to meet the standard. Without the increased staffing, the shelter would have to reduce the number of animals it keeps to 61, about 40% of the current shelter capacity.
"In order to even come close to the administrative code requirement today, we require the shelter manager and enforcement officers to to help clean,” Neeb said.
“I do not recommend reducing the limits now as we will want to give city council time to process any request to increase the budget,” he explained.
All of the positions would be oriented toward managing the shelter. Five of the six full-time equivalent hours, FTEs, would be devoted to managing the shelter. The remaining FTEs would be used for an officer to be at the front desk to handle walk-in traffic and work with the shelter's off-site dispatch, said Jim Burress, director of special services.
The additional money also would improve assistance to the rescue and foster animals, increase education and allow for more proactive regulation.
The city also will begin discussions to establish what Neeb described as “more definitive partnerships with the other governmental entities that utilize the shelter in Chaves County.”
Not only is the shelter serving Roswell, it's also used by those in other municipalities and unincorporated areas of Chaves County. About 74% of usage is attributed to the city alone and another 22% comes from the county. Dexter accounts for 1.6%; Hagerman, 1%; and Lake Arthur 0.6%.
Neeb's report then breaks down cost-shares for animal shelter services for each location, based on the amended potential budget of $775,000: Roswell, $575,824; Chaves County, $173,600; Dexter, $12,400; Hagerman, $7,750; and Lake Arthur, $4,650.
Total cost for operating the shelter and related enforcement would exceed $1.02 million if this budget amendment goes through.
Members of the Public Safety Committee review animal control policies. They were among those who reviewed the city's revision of the Animal Code in 2019 that went into effect in January 2020, according to earlier reporting.
“We are completely in support of this and very excited that we'll get proper care for the animals,” said Sammye Leflar, one of the founding members of Friends of Roswell Animals, FORA, in response to the decision.
FORA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that focuses on saving and improving the lives of the city's dogs and cats, according to its website, https://forarescue.org/.
“We really want for people to think Roswell cares about animals,” Leflar added.
