ARTESIA — Infrastructure Director Byron Landfair shared the final review June 27 for the refurbishment of the Splash Pad at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex.
Landfair noted that the underlayment is all metal that can be pulled apart and that a small toddler fence was not included in this project but will be put into the park maintenance budget in the future. The city will also need to add sidewalks from the parking lot up to the pad.
Landfair said he anticipates construction will start in October and last for six months.
“Thank you for all the input we received on this project,” the Infrastructure Department said in a statement on its Facebook page. “Thank you to the city council for working hard with us to come up with this awesome layout.”