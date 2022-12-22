SANTA ROSA — Crystal Trujillo, the city’s new animal control director since Oct. 17, was confirmed for the position at a city council meeting Dec. 13.
Originally from Santa Rosa, Trujillo said she left for a few years and earned her credentials as a registered veterinary technician before returning home in 2016 and working for Erin Fuchs, DVM (Doctor of Veterinary Medicine), in her practice on the outskirts of town.
Trujillo said as soon as she went to work for the city, she tackled problems with veterinary pharmaceuticals, addressing city deficiencies with the Board of Pharmacy last month.
She said she wants to initiate adoption fees to cover the city’s cost of spay-neuter services and immunization shots before the animals are adopted out, and is working to partner with the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility to match inmates with dogs for an obedience training program. Plus, she’s reached out to animal advocacy groups such as Animal Protection of New Mexico and found them to be more than willing to continue working with the city on animal care and animal control matters.
She’s already been immersed in a serious animal control incident — a local boy who was recently bit by a dog that had gotten loose.
Also during the meeting, Kenneth Flores, the projects manager, reported on work progressing on the city’s animal shelter just north of the Blue Hole Convention Center. City employees have been working to renovate the shelter’s office space and expand and improve its kennel space with a side addition to the building. Once complete, it will be home to a new-and-improved city shelter run by Trujillo.