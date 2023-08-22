SANTA ROSA — As the State Fire Marshal’s office continues to investigate the Highway 91 bridge fire that was ignited in the early morning hours of Aug. 5, the New Mexico Department of Transportation got busy cleaning up the mess it left behind.
The bridge is a total loss — and will cost millions of dollars to replace, according to NMDOT.
David Lienemann, a public information officer with the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, confirmed Aug. 16 the State Fire Marshal’s office is working with the Santa Rosa police and fire departments to determine the cause of the fire.
“While the investigation is still underway and a final report won’t be ready for several more weeks, investigators do believe the fire was human caused at this time,” Lienemann said in an email exchange with The Communicator, adding that if it’s determined to be intentionally set, that will be “reflected in a final report” on the investigation’s findings.
No suspects have been named in the investigation so far.
Travis Martinez, public information officer for NMDOT’s District 4, said an “estimated timeframe” to rebuild the bridge is by the end of this year.