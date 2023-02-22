CLOVIS — Things are hopping at Hillcrest Park Zoo. Two baby kangaroos arrived Feb. 17.
The joeys, a male and female, are both around 7-8 months old, according to zoo Director Damian Lechner. He said the zoo has had kangaroos before, but it has been quite a while.
Lechner said the zoo is trying to locate animals into geographical areas across the park. He said officials are also trying to focus on animals that will do well in eastern New Mexico’s climate.
The kangaroos are from Dragonstone Ranch south of Dallas, a licensed breeder of exotic animals. Emus are already in the Australia sector of the Clovis zoo where the roos will ultimately live. Wallabies are expected to join them this spring.
“I think the community will enjoy seeing them,” Lechner said. With the male and female, the zoo plans to breed them during their time at Hillcrest so kangaroos will be a growing community.
Lechner said the kangaroos are still considered “pouch joeys.” This means they are still feeding from a bottle, and zoo visitors can’t see them for another two months or so while they continue to grow and become more familiar with their new home.
Lechner said the male cost $2,000 while the female cost $7,500.
“We are receiving a male and female in the hopes of having joeys and expanding the mob,” Lechner said. “This should be the only kangaroos we need to purchase since we will most likely trade offspring with Roswell and Amarillo zoo.”
Parks and Recreation Director Russell Hooper said getting the kangaroos is just one of several efforts the park is taking to improve the overall zoo experience for visitors. “We feel like there will be a good response,” he said. “We feel like this will be a draw.”
Hooper said they were encouraged by the Clovis city commission to make some improvements that would make the zoo more enjoyable overall. Since then, he said they’ve added multiple new animals, better view angles, and a more natural environment.
Lechner said the kangaroos don’t have names yet. He hopes zoo patrons will help with that, probably with a naming contest.