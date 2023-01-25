TUCUMCARI — Quay County’s manager said that contrary to recent rumor, a new Dr. Daniel C. Trigg Memorial Hospital would not perform abortion procedures there.
Daniel Zamora, making a presentation during a Quay County Health Council meeting, said the new hospital would not be equipped to perform such invasive procedures.
He said he first heard about concerns about abortions at the proposed facility shortly after a Stantec engineer presented a nearly complete hospital design during the Quay County Commission’s Jan. 9 meeting.
The county is hoping to receive at least $25 million from the New Mexico Legislature to build it.
Zamora said it was “a logical fallacy” a new Trigg Memorial Hospital would perform abortions and that such procedures “never have been discussed.”
“It feels like a stretch that the residents of Quay County don’t want a hospital due to abortions,” he said.