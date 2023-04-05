SILVER CITY — Investigations into complaints against Cobre Consolidated Schools Superintendent Jeff Spaletta found no legal or policy violations, according to Board of Education President Serena Murillo at March 27’s school board meeting.
Murillo issued the public statement on the investigations, which were conducted by an Albuquerque private investigation company. The board voted unanimously to authorize Murillo to work with legal counsel to issue written findings and a written decision for the parties that filed the grievances against Spaletta. The announcement and vote were taken following a nearly hourlong executive session by the board near the end of the meeting.
“In December 2022 and January 2023, the Board of Education of Cobre Consolidated School District received reports of employees’ allegations against Superintendent Jeff Spaletta, and a list of allegations against the superintendent that were sent by a concerned community member and several district employees to state legislators,” Murillo said in the statement. “The multiple investigations into these matters have since been closed. The investigations did not substantiate claims that Dr. Spaletta engaged in violations of law or district policy. The board continues to thank the community for its ongoing support.”
She read the statement following the board’s votes, and provided a copy to the Daily Press.
Murillo said the findings and decision would not be made public directly by the board, but those who receive the board’s responses can do with them what they wish.
Spaletta said he had no comment at this time.
The board suspended Spaletta at a meeting Dec. 19 and began investigation of at least five grievances against him after a parent of a Cobre student sent a letter to Lt. Gov. Howie Morales, state Rep. Luis Terrazas, then-state Rep. Rebecca Dow and state Sen. Siah Correa Hemphill. The letter was signed by more than a dozen district employees, and outlined what they said were policy violations by Spaletta that created a hostile work environment.