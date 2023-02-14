Brian S. Colón, former New Mexico State Auditor and former chair of the Democratic Party of New Mexico, has joined Singleton Schreiber as managing partner of the firm’s offices in New Mexico, including Albuquerque, Las Vegas, Los Lunas, Mora and Ruidoso.
With more than 20 years’ experience as a practicing attorney, Colón will help lead the New Mexico offices in the areas of personal injury, medical malpractice, inadequate security, products liability, insurance bad faith, and transactional negotiations, according to a news release from Singleton Schreiber.
“Brian is a remarkable addition to fight on behalf of our clients, he brings years of knowledge and familiarity of the New Mexico community to Singleton Schreiber,” managing partner Gerald Singleton said in the release. “We are excited to have him join our already note-worthy team of attorneys with his dedication and stellar contributions to the legal community.”
“Singleton Schreiber’s commitment to fighting for communities across New Mexico is what most interested me in joining the firm,” Colón said. “Their tenacious attitude mixed with their sophisticated legal acumen will help us serve those most in need throughout the state.”
Colón resides in Albuquerque and grew up in Valencia County. He is a graduate of Los Lunas High School, New Mexico State University with a finance degree, and The University of New Mexico School of Law. he and his wife, Aleli, have been married for 27 years and have one son, Rafael, a graduate of Albuquerque High School and George Washington University.