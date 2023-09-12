CLOVIS — The Clovis Community College (CCC) Board of Trustees on Sept. 6 voted to hire ACCT Searches to assist them in their search for a new CCC president for a basic fee of $41,250.
“They’ll be basically doing all the leg work,” Secretary Terry Martin said. “The background check, the police check, they’re looking at experience.”
Martin said the firm will not be deciding on a president, but will help the board find the right candidates to select from.
ACCT is the same firm that assisted the college in finding candidates when the board hired Charles Nwankwo in October 2019.
The board accepted Nwankwo’s resignation in February after he had been placed on administrative leave in August 2022, after several employee groups on the CCC campus issued “no confidence” votes on his leadership.